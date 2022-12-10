Gainesville District Supervisor Peter Candland announced an abrupt end to his third term on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

Candland will resign on Friday, December 16, 2022 (not 2023), after spending nearly 10 years and three terms in office representing western Prince William County. The senior member of the Board of County Supervisors, his decision comes after supervisors approved the controversial Prince William Digital Gateway development, which cleared the way for data centers to be built on more than 800 acres next to Manassas National Battlefield Park.

Candland abstained from the vote and stands to make millions of dollars from selling his home on land now earmarked for data centers. Over the summer, he became the target of a recall petition when opponents of the Prince William Digital Gateway asked him to resign.

Last month, Candland sent a letter to the county Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth asking her legal opinion on whether or not he would be able to vote on future land-use cases or on whether or not he could approve new data centers that may want to locate outside of the Prince William Digital Gateway area.

Her resounding answer was “no.”

Here’s Candland’s press release announcing his resignation, and Ashworth’s response to Candland.

Candland was first elected to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors in 2011. Members can read more about his resignation when someone will replace him, what it means for the Board of County Supervisors and the 2023 General Election, and the effects the recall and subsequent lawsuit filed in 2022 had on his family in this exclusive report.