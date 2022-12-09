Manassas most wanted: Nicolas Hernandez Rubio

On December 7, 2022, Manassas City Police responded to the 9700 block of Bragg Lane for a Breaking and Entering. The suspect made entry into the house.

The suspect was encountered by a resident. The suspect threatened the resident with a box cutter and left the house. Officers encountered the suspect and maintained distance while attempting de-escalation techniques due to the weapon.

The suspect fled on foot and escaped. The suspect is wanted on numerous felony charges. The investigator believes this is an isolated incident. Please contact the Manassas City Police at 703-257-8000 with any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect.

WANTED: Breaking and Entering While Armed with a Deadly Weapon

Nicolas Hernandez Rubio, 23 years old, Hispanic White Male, Height 5’10” 180lbs Black Hair.