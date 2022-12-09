Infant dies of Fentanyl overdose, mother on the run from police 

On June 23 at 3:03 a.m., officers responded to the Somerset Pointe Apartments located in the 14700 block of Soapstone Drive in Gainesville to investigate an initial report of an unconscious 20-month-old child.

Police and fire and rescue personnel responded to the apartment after the mother of the child, identified as the accused, reported the two were co-sleeping when she woke to find him unconscious.

The child was transported to an area hospital, where he died. The child’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Manassas for further analysis and autopsy. At the time of the death, no suspicious or unusual circumstances were determined to have occurred.

In early August, investigators received preliminary findings from the OCME indicating the child reportedly had a lethal amount of Fentanyl in his blood which caused his death. During a subsequent interview with the accused, she was found in possession of a pill that was later determined to contain Oxycodone and Acetaminophen, which she was not prescribed.

The investigation into the death led investigators to believe the child ingested illicit fentanyl at some point between the evening of June 22 and the early morning of June 23.

The investigation further revealed the accused had access to and used unprescribed pills believed to be Percocet around the time of the victim’s death. On December 7, following a review of the finalized OCME report, and upon consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, investigators obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Tiffany Nicole Stokes.

Attempts to have the accused turn herself in to police have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from October 2021]

Tiffany Nicole STOKES, 37, of an unknown address

Described as a black female, 4’9″, 130lbs with black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for felony homicide, felony child neglect, and possession of a scheduled I or II narcotic

Since Dec. 3, 2022, the Prince William County Police Department has responded to three overdoses, one in which was fatal, involving juveniles possibly consuming counterfeit Percocet pills containing the lethal narcotic Fentanyl.