1 teen dies, 2 others OD after using ‘Perc30′ counterfeit Percocet pills containing Fentanyl

Since Dec. 3, 2022, the Prince William County Police Department has responded to three overdoses, one in which was fatal, involving juveniles possibly consuming counterfeit Percocet pills containing the lethal narcotic Fentanyl.

The first incident occurred on December 3 when officers responded to a home in the Manassas area of Prince William County for an unresponsive 17-year-old boy. The family began CPR and administered Narcan as medical services was being contacted; however, the juvenile died.

The second instance was reported on December 5, involving a 16-year-old boy at home in Manassas who was located in bed. The juvenile was responsive and reportedly foaming at the mouth.

Fire and rescue personnel took to the boy to an area hospital, where he is expected to recover. The latest incident was reported on December 7 at home in Woodbridge, where a 15-year-old boy was reportedly unconscious. Family members performed CPR on the juvenile, who regained consciousness and was transported to an area hospital where he is also expected to recover.

While no evidence currently directly links these latest incidents together, all three are believed to be connected to the popular fentanyl-laced narcotic known as “Perc30”.

These incidents follow the deaths of two boys, ages 14 and 15, within 24 hours of each other in Prince William County. Both victims used Perc30, said police.

Parents, family, and loved ones are urged to follow the previously released community awareness message issued by the Police Department in April 2022, included below. The investigations into these latest incidents continue. Anyone with information on known distributors operating within the region is asked to contact the police.

Know the Signs. Save A Life. Give Narcan.

Residents can obtain lifesaving Narcan nasal spray from Community Services. Learn the signs of opioid use, addiction, overdose, and how to respond using Narcan in 60 minutes by attending a virtual REVIVE training. There are three classes scheduled for December.

The training can be found on the Community Services events calendar. Community Services provides substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery services to residents of Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park and is committed to reducing overdoses in our area.

Visit their website of call 703-792-7800 or 703-792-4900 for more information.