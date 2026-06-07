Warner Seeks Guardrails on Data Center Power Costs

“The issue is this: We’re not going to stop artificial intelligence. We have to put guardrails on it. But I also think we need guardrails on data centers,” the Fredericksburg Free Press reported. “I think it’s a good first step.”

“The data center industry wants to pay its fair share for power,” attorney Charlie Payne, who represents several data center clients in the Fredericksburg region, said.

Warner announced he will soon introduce comprehensive data center legislation and is co-sponsoring the Power for the People Act with Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. The bill aims to make data centers cover costs they impose on the grid and consumers while addressing reliability, pollution, and labor standards amid booming AI-driven demand. Local groups like Protect Stafford welcomed parts of the proposal but called for stronger measures to ensure data centers truly pay their share.

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