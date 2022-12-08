Police seek info on driver who struck and killed pedestrian on I-66

Virginia State Police are seeking the public’s help locating a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in a work zone on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County on Thursday morning, December 8, 2022.

At approximately 12:58 a.m., two vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes of I-66 near Exit 60.

This crash occurred in an active highway work zone and was witnessed by one of the workers. The worker reported to his supervisor that he would check on the drivers and exit his work vehicle.

As the worker was running towards the crash, a third vehicle came through the work zone at a high rate of speed and struck the worker. The vehicle – a maroon passenger vehicle – then fled the scene.

The adult male worker did not survive his injuries and died at the scene. State police are still in the process of locating and notifying his next of kin.

Debris from the maroon vehicle was collected at the scene, and state police are working now to identify the vehicle’s make and model.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or has any information about the maroon vehicle – which did sustain damage to its front – is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or email the department at [email protected].

Only one of the drivers in the initial crash was injured. That driver was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team assists with the ongoing crash investigation.