In-home massage gone wrong; Victim texts friend to call police

Abduction | Sexual Assault – On December 7 at 5:05PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14700 block of Tamarack Pl. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an abduction. The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old woman, made arrangements with the resident of the home, identified as the accused, for massage- services.

While inside the residence, the accused retrieved and began handling a firearm. The accused then sexually assaulted the victim multiple times. At one point, the victim was able to message a friend who contacted the police. Officers made contact with the accused and took him into custody without incident.

While investigating the incident, officers located the firearm and determined it was stolen. The victim reported minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for further treatment. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Istiaq Ahmed RAFI, was arrested.

Arrested on December 8:

Istiaq Ahmed RAFI, 33, of 14797 Tamarack Pl. in Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of forcible sodomy, 1 count of sexual battery, 1 count of abduction, 1 count of brandishing, 1 count of possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, 1 count of possession of a controlled substance, 1 count of possession of stolen property

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

— Prince William police