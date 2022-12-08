Burglar used rock to smash the front window at gas station

Commercial Burglary – On December 8 at 4:27AM, officers responded to the Exxon located at 13505 Minnieville Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed an employee arrived at the business and observed the front window was smashed. Video surveillance revealed at approximately 2:00AM, the suspect used a rock to smash the front window and make entry into the business. While inside the business, the suspect took tobacco products and money from the register before fleeing on foot.Suspect Description:

A white male, approximately 6’0′, 170lbs.

Last seen wearing a camouflaged-style sweater, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers

— Prince William police