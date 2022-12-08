Brazen daytime robbery at Manassas Mall jewelry store

Strong-Arm Robbery – On Wednesday, December 7 at 3:53 p.m., officers responded to Kay Jewelers inside Manassas Mall located at 8300 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery.

The investigation revealed an unknown man entered the store and requested to try on a piece of jewelry. While the suspect was wearing the jewelry, he pushed two employees before fleeing the store. Neither employee was injured. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located.

Suspect Description:

A black male, between 30-40 years of age, approximately 5’6″, 155lbs., with a goatee

Last seen wearing a light-colored fitted cap, a blue camouflaged-style mask, an orange jacket with a fur hood, baggy blue jeans, and white/black sneakers

— Prince William police