A Spotsylvania man is being held without bond after an assault in North Stafford last week.

On November 30, at 6:38 p.m. deputies received a call from someone on Town Square Circle claiming they were attacked and they were dying.

Deputies rushed to the scene where they located the badly beaten victim.

Deputy C.C. Lee administered emergency medical aid while they awaited medics. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threating injuries.

The victim advised multiple men broke into the residence, assaulted him by using a bat and a gun, and fled the scene. Detectives worked with the victim to identify one of the suspects.

In the early morning of December 1, detectives, with the help of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on Worrell’s residence and arrested him.

The investigation revealed a juvenile was also involved in the assault and he is currently being detained.

Hakim Worrell, 37, is charged with breaking and entering with intend to commit a felony, aggravated malicious wounding, display of a firearm in commission of a felony, weapon possession by a felon, and attempted second degree murder.

He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.