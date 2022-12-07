Just-released video surveillance captured armed suspect in Dumfries homicide

Prince William County detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are continuing their efforts to identify and locate the suspect or suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man that occurred in the area of Morgan Court and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries on November 12 shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Police found the victim, Demetrious Levar Graham, 44, of Woodbridge, in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, after police responded to the area for multiple reports of shots being fired. Video surveillance captured the armed male suspect wearing no shirt with his face covered walking along the sidewalk. The suspect is then seen firing multiple rounds towards the man’s vehicle as it drove by.

The suspect fled on foot, and the vehicle continued moving across the roadway before striking a parked vehicle and coming to rest. Detectives continue to investigate the incident to determine what led up to the shooting.

More information will be released when available, police said. Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in this death. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.