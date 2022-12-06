Police ID pedestrian struck twice, killed outside Quantico

Fatal Crash Investigation *DECEASED IDENTIFIED – Today (Tuesday, December 6) investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit notified a next-of-kin of the 36-year-old man who was struck and killed while walking in the roadway along Richmond Hwy in Quantico (22134) on December 5.

The driver of the second vehicle that is believed to have struck the victim as he laid in the roadway remains unidentified. Investigators continue to ask anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police and are urging the driver of the second vehicle to come forward. The investigation continues.

The deceased pedestrian was identified as Marcus Altwan WILSON, 36, of no fixed address.

The driver of the 2010 BMW 5 series was identified as a 17-year-old female juvenile of Triangle.

— Prince William County police