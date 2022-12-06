Pedestrian, 36, killed, struck twice outside Quantico

On December 5 at 5:58 a.m., investigators with the Prince William County Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Richmond Hwy near Russell Road in Quantico to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

Multiple callers contacted the Public Safety Communications Center to report a man walking in the roadway in the above area. Prior to officers arriving at the location, the man had been struck by a vehicle.

The investigation revealed the pedestrian, later identified as a 36-year-old man, was walking in the northbound lanes of Richmond Hwy near Russell Road. At one point, the man continued walking north in the southbound lanes, where he was struck by a 2010 BMW 5 series driver traveling south on Richmond Hwy. The driver is a 17-year-old female from Triangle.

The pedestrian was hit by a second unknown vehicle as he lay in the roadway. The driver of the second vehicle continued southbound on Richmond Hwy and did not stop. It is unknown if the driver of the second vehicle was aware they struck the man.

The driver of the BMW remained on the scene of the crash and was uninjured. Rescue personnel responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factored in the collision on the part of the BMW driver. At the time of the crash, the deceased was wearing dark-colored clothing and walking in the roadway outside of a crosswalk.

The identity of the deceased will be released pending notification of a next-of-kin. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the police and are urging anyone who believes they may have been the driver of the second vehicle to come forward.