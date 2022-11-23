Liga named grand marshal of Dumfries Christmas Parade 2022

Steven Liga will serve as the grand marshal for the Dumfries Christmas Parade on Main Street.

The annual event will take place Saturday, December 10, 2022. The parade will march from town hall south on Main Street toward Triangle Shopping Plaza.

The 2022 Town of Dumfries Christmas Parade Grand Marshall is Mr. Steven Liga. Please join us in congratulating Mr. Liga on this appointment. pic.twitter.com/iiSrrV9luQ — Dumfries, Virginia (@DumfriesTownVA) November 22, 2022

Earlier this year, the town council honored Liga for his work as the Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) Executive Director. Liga served as the Chief Executive Officer for ACTS, a , nonprofit organization that serves the residents of the Greater Prince William Area, including the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, from April 2015 until July 2022. ACTS relieves individuals and families in crisis due to hunger, homelessness, and domestic violence.

In August, Liga left ACTS to lead the Potomac Health Foundation, which awarded over $4.5 million in grants to address access to health, mental and behavioral health, and capacity building in eastern Prince William County, Lorton, and the North Stafford communities in Virginia in 2020.