Happy Thanksgiving

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season are upon us. I’m surprised at how fast it creeps up on us every year. It seems like just yesterday I was writing about the end of the summer swimming pool season, and here we are on turkey day’s doorstep.

This Thanksgiving, as we do each year, will take a break for a holiday and reflect on the many blessings in our lives.

This is my 12th Thanksgiving as the founder and publisher of this news organization, Potomac Local News. I’m grateful for the many people like you, our members, advertisers, and freelance writers I’ve had along the way that have helped me build this business into a product you read and trust each day.

On Thanksgiving, I look forward to spending my day with my family, away from a computer screen. I hope you, too, take some time to enjoy the holiday.

We’ll see you again on Friday.

Oh, and don’t forget about the upcoming Small Business Saturday. So many mom-and-pop merchants in our community need your support to keep the lights shining.

If you’re headed out to support our local merchants this weekend, please share your photos with me so we can share them with everyone else and do our part to support small businesses.