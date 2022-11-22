Bank robbery one of several over this past weekend

Prince William police posted about several robberies that took place this past weekend, November 17 to 20.
Bank Robbery Investigation – On November 19 at 9:19AM, officers responded to the Bank of America located at 8501 Sudley Rd in Manassas (20110) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed an unknown man entered the bank and approached a teller where he passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. No injuries were reported.
At no time during the encounter was a firearm displayed. The investigation continues. Suspect Description:
Black male Last seen wearing a black hat, red shirt, camouflage hooded sweatshirt underneath a blue jacket, grey or olive-green pants. The suspect was wearing white covers over all 10 fingers.
Armed Robbery – On November 19 at 1:19AM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 7800 Centreville Rd. in Manassas (20111) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed a masked man entered the store and approached the 43-year- old male employee. During the encounter, the suspect retrieved a knife and brandished it towards the employee before escorting the employee to the service counter. While at the counter, the suspect grabbed money and lottery tickets before taking the employee’s phone and fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. Police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspect who was not located.
Suspect Description:
The suspect was described as a male last seen wearing a tan hat, sunglasses, a blue face covering, a blue jacket, a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath a black North Face sweatshirt, black gloves, grey shorts over black jogging pants, and white sneakers.
Armed Robbery – On November 19 at 1:00AM, officers responded to the Denny’s located at 8201 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim was standing in the parking lot when he was approached by an unknown man wearing all black clothing. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. At that time, a second unknown man wearing a white maskapproached the victim and began taking property from the victim’s pockets. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. Both suspects were men, one of which was wearing all black clothing and the other was wearing a white mask, a white hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.
Armed Robbery – On November 17 at 1:45PM, officers responded to the Home Depot located at 7486 Stream Walk Ln. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the accused was observed by store security placing items into a shopping cart and then pushing the cart with the unpaid items towards the rear doors of the business. As the accused reached the rear doors, store security personnel confronted the accused who then implied he had a knife and threatened the 35-year-old male employee. The accused then walked out to the parking lot and fled the area in a vehicle. No injuries were reported. While investigating the robbery, officers identified the accused as Cedric Murrel MILTON, and obtained warrants for his arrest. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.
Wanted: [No Photo Available]
Cedric Murrel MILTON, 46, of the 6500 block of Declaration Ct. in Bealeton Described as a black male, 6’2″, 195lbs., who is bald with brown eyesWanted for robbery
Armed Robbery | Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO]- On November 20 at 4:00PM, officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunnington Pl. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old man, made arrangements to purchase marijuana from an acquaintance, identified as the accused. Both men were inside the parked vehicle and before the transaction was completed, the accused, brandished a firearm and then demanded the victim’s property. The accused took the victim’s property and fled the parking lot. Minor injuries were reported by the victim. While investigating the robbery, officers identified the accused and obtained warrants for his arrest. Officers responded to a residence in Dumfries where they located the accused and took him into custody. While officers were attempting to take the accused into custody, a family member intervened and assaulted two officers before he was also taken into custody. No additional injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Elias Nathaniel SMITH and the family member, identified as D’Avion Ervin SMITH, were arrested.
Arrested on November 20:
Elias Nathaniel SMITH, 19, of 16763 Sweeney Ln. in Woodbridge Charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
D’Avion Ervin SMITH, 23, of 16763 Sweeney Ln. in Woodbridge
Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO and 1 count of obstruction of justice Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond