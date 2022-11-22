Bank robbery one of several over this past weekend

Armed Robbery – On November 19 at 1:19AM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 7800 Centreville Rd. in Manassas (20111) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed a masked man entered the store and approached the 43-year- old male employee. During the encounter, the suspect retrieved a knife and brandished it towards the employee before escorting the employee to the service counter. While at the counter, the suspect grabbed money and lottery tickets before taking the employee’s phone and fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. Police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspect who was not located.

Suspect Description:

The suspect was described as a male last seen wearing a tan hat, sunglasses, a blue face covering, a blue jacket, a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath a black North Face sweatshirt, black gloves, grey shorts over black jogging pants, and white sneakers.

Armed Robbery – On November 19 at 1:00AM, officers responded to the Denny’s located at 8201 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim was standing in the parking lot when he was approached by an unknown man wearing all black clothing. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. At that time, a second unknown man wearing a white maskapproached the victim and began taking property from the victim’s pockets. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. Both suspects were men, one of which was wearing all black clothing and the other was wearing a white mask, a white hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.