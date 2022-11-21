2 concrete slabs fall off truck, snarl I-66 near Manassas

Traffic snarled this morning on Interstate 66 east near Route 234, near Manassas.
Concrete slabs fell off the back of a truck, delaying drivers headed toward Washington, D.C. Road crews called a wrecker to remove the slabs.
The crash occurred at about 7 a.m. and was cleaned up in about an hour and a half. No injuries were reported.
Here is a view of the concrete slabs that were removed from the roadway. Two lanes are now open with the left lane still temporarily blocked. Pls use caution and watch for crews still on the roadway. https://t.co/PuJW9DK9dQ pic.twitter.com/fJv04FzzNZ
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) November 21, 2022