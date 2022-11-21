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2 concrete slabs fall off truck, snarl I-66 near Manassas

By Potomac Local News

Two concrete slabs fell off a truck on Interstate 66 near Manassas. [Photo: VDOT]
Traffic snarled this morning on Interstate 66 east near Route 234, near Manassas.

Concrete slabs fell off the back of a truck, delaying drivers headed toward Washington, D.C. Road crews called a wrecker to remove the slabs.

The crash occurred at about 7 a.m. and was cleaned up in about an hour and a half. No injuries were reported.

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