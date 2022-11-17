News County police chief ‘loses sleep’ over school shooting threat By Potomac Local News Published November 17, 2022 at 3:30PM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:28PM Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham [Photo: Uriah Kiser] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Crime #Locals Only #News #Prince William County Public Schools