Northern Virginia Veterans Parade rolls through Manassas

The 13th annual Northern Virginia Veterans Day Parade occurred in Manassas on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

This year the parade salutes two local heroes as grand marshals: retired U.S. Army Colonel Ulysses Xerxes “Xerk” White and World War II Nurse Elizabeth Lewis. Dedicated to honoring America’s military and their families, this parade pays tribute to veterans’ services and inspires patriotic awareness.

The parade crossed in front of reviewing stage at West Street & Center Street.

The parade is organized by VetPar, Inc. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022.

The annual Veterans Day Parade in Historic Manassas 2022 was today. MCPD had the privilege to walk amongst our veteran heroes. We thank you for your service to our country. pic.twitter.com/zPydeu5A0w — Manassas City Police (@ManassasCityPD) November 5, 2022

Meanwhile, one of the city’s Rotary Club erected multiple U.S. flags on the Manassas Museum lawn as part of its Flags for Heroes project.

A total of 135 flags fly at the museum, at 9101 Prince William Street, through Sunday, November 13.

The next parade on the city’s annual event events list is the 76th Annual Manassas Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022. The parade is one of the. largest holiday parades in Northern Virginia with over 100 units: Marching bands, floats, high-flying balloons, and more.

About 2,000 participants and over 300 volunteers work to make the parade happen yearly.