Flags for Heroes returns to Manassas Museum in honor of veterans, first responders

The Bull Run Rotary Club will display the 7th annual “Flags for Heroes” in Manassas from Friday, November 4, to Sunday, November 13. The flags honor Veterans, Active Duty Service Members, Front-Line Workers, and Local First Responders.

The Rotary Club displays the flags on the Manassas Museum lawn at 9109 Prince William Street. The public opening ceremony will be held on Friday, November 3rd at 5:30 p.m. on the lawn, located at 9101 Prince William Street, with remarks from Rotary District 7610 Governor Sheila Brennan.

Theresa Coates Ellis, a past Rotary Club Area Governor, worked with the Rotary Club, Manassas Museum, and the city government to initiate Flags for Heroes in 2016.

“We are grateful that this inspirational tradition continues at a prime location at the City of Manassas Museum lawn. We encourage the public to visit anytime during this week to honor our special heroes who serve us and protect us every day,” said Coates Ellis.

“This year we have 135 USA flags – truly a majestic display for all to see with each one labeled with the name of a hero for a special tribute,” said Rotary President Mike Janay.

Sponsors for the event include Northern Virginia Drilling, Housemaster Home Inspections, Waggin Tails Junction, Security Title Insurance Agency, Inc., The Freedom Team, Doctors Woodside and Sentz, Advantage Septic, Peden Accounting Services, SFMC Inc. Community Association Management, Wind River Chimes Inc.

Veterans Week is a national holiday celebrated from November 7 to November 11, during the week the Flags for Heroes are on display.

“Over the past six years, Flags for Heroes has raised over $25,000 in honor of our local and national heroes to benefit the Warrior Retreat of Bull Run, Haymarket, for our wounded military members and their families,” said John Murray, a Rotary past president.

The Bull Run Rotary Club is a local service organization that meets weekly every Tuesday for breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at CenterFuse at 9071 Center Street. They have many service projects to give back to the community, and all are welcome to visit.