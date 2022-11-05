Upcoming travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg area

Weather permitting, all work is scheduled for November 6 – 12, 2022. Real-time information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511Virginia.
I-95 Northbound
Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17)
Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 work.
Exit 133 (Route 17) On-Ramp Closure
Monday – Thursday, Midnight – 3 a.m. Route 17 northbound ramp to enter I-95 northbound will close. Drivers will be detoured to continue north on Route 17 then use the on-ramp to southbound I-95 then use the loop ramp from Route 17 southbound to enter I-95 northbound. Click here for online detour map.
Exit 133 (Route 17)
Monday – Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – Noon. Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 work.
Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)
Monday and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure for noise wall construction as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)
Monday and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at new American Legion Road overpass at mile markers 138-139 as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
I-95 Southbound
Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)
Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled at mile markers 135-134 for the Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
9 p.m. – Single lane closure
10 p.m. – Double lane closure
Midnight – 3 a.m. Full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals
4:30 a.m. – All lanes open
Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3)
Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure on the through lanes for Improve 95 work.
Stafford County
Route 3
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for utility work between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road.
Route 3 Eastbound
Sunday – Tuesday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single eastbound lane closure for traffic signal work.
Route 17 Northbound and Southbound
Monday – Thursday, Midnight – 3 a.m. Intermittent full traffic stops on Route 17 at the I-95 overpasses for traffic signal work. Each stop may last up to 30 minutes at a time.
Route 17 Northbound
Sunday – Monday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., Monday – Tuesday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Tuesday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating single lane closures between Sanford Drive and Short Street for Improve 95 construction.
Route 17 Southbound
Sunday – Monday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m., Monday – Tuesday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Tuesday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating single lane closures between Sanford Drive and Short Street for Improve 95 construction.
Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)
Wednesday, 9 a.m. – Noon. Single lane closure between Meadow Lane and Raintree Boulevard for permit work.
Eskimo Hill Road
Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Work under the bridge. Alternating lane closures and flagging on Eskimo Hill between Montague Loop and Brooke Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile lane closure between Route 1 and Brooke Road. Pavement marking.
Settlers Landing
Monday, Wednesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Ditching and asphalt shoulder repair along Lawhorn Road and Matio Cove. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.
Spotsylvania County
Route 3 near Andora Drive
Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 3 eastbound near Glade Drive and Andora Drive for utility work under permit.
Route 621 (Orange Plank Road)
Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closure for shoulder widening between Winewood Drive and Brock Road.
River Road
Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure with one-way, alternating traffic as needed between Bragg Road and Motts Run boat landing area. Mobile pavement marking.