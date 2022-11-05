Upcoming travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg area

Weather permitting, all work is scheduled for November 6 – 12, 2022. Real-time information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511Virginia.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 work.

Exit 133 (Route 17) On-Ramp Closure

Monday – Thursday, Midnight – 3 a.m. Route 17 northbound ramp to enter I-95 northbound will close. Drivers will be detoured to continue north on Route 17 then use the on-ramp to southbound I-95 then use the loop ramp from Route 17 southbound to enter I-95 northbound. Click here for online detour map.

Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – Noon. Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 work.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure for noise wall construction as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at new American Legion Road overpass at mile markers 138-139 as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled at mile markers 135-134 for the Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. Full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure on the through lanes for Improve 95 work.

Stafford County

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for utility work between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road.

Route 3 Eastbound

Sunday – Tuesday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single eastbound lane closure for traffic signal work.

Route 17 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Thursday, Midnight – 3 a.m. Intermittent full traffic stops on Route 17 at the I-95 overpasses for traffic signal work. Each stop may last up to 30 minutes at a time.

Route 17 Northbound

Sunday – Monday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., Monday – Tuesday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Tuesday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating single lane closures between Sanford Drive and Short Street for Improve 95 construction.

Route 17 Southbound

Sunday – Monday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m., Monday – Tuesday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Tuesday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating single lane closures between Sanford Drive and Short Street for Improve 95 construction.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Wednesday, 9 a.m. – Noon. Single lane closure between Meadow Lane and Raintree Boulevard for permit work.

Eskimo Hill Road

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Work under the bridge. Alternating lane closures and flagging on Eskimo Hill between Montague Loop and Brooke Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile lane closure between Route 1 and Brooke Road. Pavement marking.

Settlers Landing

Monday, Wednesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Ditching and asphalt shoulder repair along Lawhorn Road and Matio Cove. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.

Spotsylvania County

Route 3 near Andora Drive

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 3 eastbound near Glade Drive and Andora Drive for utility work under permit.

Route 621 (Orange Plank Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closure for shoulder widening between Winewood Drive and Brock Road.

River Road

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure with one-way, alternating traffic as needed between Bragg Road and Motts Run boat landing area. Mobile pavement marking.