Robbery at 7-Eleven; Jewelry heist at Potomac Mills mall

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Manassas-area 7-Eleven store.

On Friday, November 4, at 2:48 a.m., officers were called to a 7-Eleven at 10460 Sudley Manor Drive near Manassas. A man entered the store and walked to the service counter, demanding money from an employee.

During the encounter, the suspect implied he had a firearm. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. Officers and a K-9 searched the area for the suspect.

The man is black and wears a mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt with a red t-shirt underneath, black pants, and black shoes, police said.

Meanwhile, someone burglarized a Banter by Piercing Pagoda store at Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge. Officers called the store at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle to find the kiosk was burglarized sometime between 9 and 10:18 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2.

Video surveillance revealed a suspect forced entry into the kiosk while a second suspect stayed outside the kiosk. A large amount of jewelry was reported missing.