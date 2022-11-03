Shooter exits car, starts firing in broad daylight, strikes 16-year-old

A man inside a car pulled alongside two teenagers, then got out of his car and began shooting at them, striking the 16-year-old.

We told you yesterday this shooting happened in the 17900 block of Old Triangle Road, near Connies Food Mart in Dumfries, at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, November 2.

A helicopter flew the victim to a nearby hospital. He suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. No one else was injured.

Bullets also struck two nearby homes. The shooter got away.

This was not a random incident, police said.

Here’s the full police report: