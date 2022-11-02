Shooting on Old Triangle Road, at least one injured

Updated — Prince William police sent us this update on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Shooting Investigation – On November 2 at 1:25PM, officers responded to Quantico Mobile Home Park located in the 17900 block of Old Triangle Rd. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a shooting. Upon arriving in the area, officers located the victim, a 17-year-old male juvenile suffering from a single gunshot wound. Rescue personnel responded and the victim was flown to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The initial investigation revealed the victim and an acquaintance, a 16-year-old male juvenile, were walking in the above area, when a black sedan with tinted windows slowed down and the occupants made verbal contact with the juveniles. The juveniles then walked out of the roadway while the sedan turned around and began driving back towards them. When the sedan neared the juveniles, the driver pulled up before an occupant exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim. The shooting suspect then got back into the vehicle and fled the area. While checking the area, officers located two mobile homes that were struck. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Officers determined the vehicle was occupied by multiple black males, possibly teenagers and wearing all black clothing. At this time the incident does not appear to be random.

Original Post — We’re hearing one person is shot in Triangle, near Connies Market. The suspects have fled the area.

Old Triangle Road is shut down between Orange Street and Graham Park Road.

We’ll update this post with new information as we have it.