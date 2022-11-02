2 pedestrians stuck from behind, 1 killed

Virginia State Police asked for the public’s help for information on what led to a fatal pedestrian crash outside Fredericksburg.

Police said a red pickup truck struck two pedestrians Tuesday, November 1, in the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard in Spotsylvania County.

The fatal hit-and-run crash occurred at 1:10 a.m. near Safford Dodge.

Two pedestrians were walking eastbound along Lafayette Boulevard in the far right of the lane when they were struck from behind by a red pickup truck. The hit-and-run suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and should have damage on the passenger side.

A male pedestrian, Jon W. Kern, 36, from Spotsylvania, Va., died at the crash scene due to his injuries.

A 36-year-old woman from Spotsylvania suffered minor injuries due to the crash and was treated at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Senior Trooper M. Gremillion at 540-891-4108 or email [email protected].