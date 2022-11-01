Man shot during Dale City home invasion

Police tell us the shooting in Dale City we first told you about Monday afternoon happened during a home invasion.

On October 31 at 1:44 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 13400 block of Orangewood Drive in Dale City to investigate a shooting. Upon arriving, officers found a 51-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body and provided first aid until rescue personnel arrived.

Rescue crews took him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The initial investigation revealed the victim was inside the home when he heard a loud noise by the front door.

Upon checking, the victim observed that an unknown man smashed the glass screen door and attempted to force his way into the home. The victim immediately confronted the suspect who then retrieved a firearm and while the two men struggled over the firearm, a round was fired which struck the victim.

The suspect fled prior to police arriving in the area. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s

wearing a baseball-style cap, a black mask, and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The shooting is the fourth to occur in the county in the past week.