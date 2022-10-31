Shooting in Orangewood section of Dale City 4th in county in past 5 days

One person is shot in the Orangewood section of Dale City.

Police issued posts about the incident to social media at about 2:30 p.m. The victim suffered wounds that appeared to be non-life threatening and were taken to a local hospital.

We’ll post more here once we have it.

Early Friday morning, October 28, a Dunkin Donuts employee was shot inside the shop at Tacketts Mill in Lake Ridge during a smash-and-grab robbery. In an unrelated nearby incident, another man was shot in the Birchdale section of Dale City hours earlier, on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Also on Thursday, an 18-year-old man, Milton Humberto Esalanetwe Escobar, 18, of Woodbridge, was shot and killed. His death marks the county’s 15th homicide. In 2016, Prince William police investigated 22 homicides, a 10-year-high.