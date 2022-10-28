Two Dunkin Donuts stores robbed, employee shot

A Dunkin Donuts employee was shot multiple times early Friday during a robbery.

The victim was working at the doughnut store at 2201 Old Bridge Road at Tacketts Mill in Lake Ridge when two masked men smashed through a window about 3:30 a.m., held the man at gunpoint, took cash from registers, and then shot him multiple times before fleeing.

Police found the victim lying on the floor and provided first aid until medics arrived.

The call for help came after a smash-and-grab at another Dunkin Donuts store at 13585 Minnieville Road, about three miles away. About 20 minutes earlier, two men smashed through a drive-through window, entered the store, and took a safe. No one was injured.

The first suspect is a light-skinned male, mid-20s, tall, with a skinny build, last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt, blue jeans, green boxer briefs, and black shoes.

The second is a light-skinned male, mid-20s, tall, with a skinny build, last seen wearing a black mask, a dark-blue hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and dark-colored shoes.

It was a violent night in Prince William County on Thursday into Friday. One person was shot and killed on Route 1, and another was shot in the Birchdale section of Dale City.

So far, there have been 15 homicides in Prince William County in 2022.

Here’s the full police press release about the smash, grab, and shooting at Dunkin Donuts.