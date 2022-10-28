Two Dunkin Donuts stores robbed, employee shot

A Dunkin Donuts employee was shot multiple times early Friday during a robbery.
The victim was working at the doughnut store at 2201 Old Bridge Road at Tacketts Mill in Lake Ridge when two masked men smashed through a window about 3:30 a.m., held the man at gunpoint, took cash from registers, and then shot him multiple times before fleeing.
Police found the victim lying on the floor and provided first aid until medics arrived.
The call for help came after a smash-and-grab at another Dunkin Donuts store at 13585 Minnieville Road, about three miles away. About 20 minutes earlier, two men smashed through a drive-through window, entered the store, and took a safe. No one was injured.
The first suspect is a light-skinned male, mid-20s, tall, with a skinny build, last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt, blue jeans, green boxer briefs, and black shoes.
The second is a light-skinned male, mid-20s, tall, with a skinny build, last seen wearing a black mask, a dark-blue hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and dark-colored shoes.
It was a violent night in Prince William County on Thursday into Friday. One person was shot and killed on Route 1, and another was shot in the Birchdale section of Dale City.
So far, there have been 15 homicides in Prince William County in 2022.
Here’s the full police press release about the smash, grab, and shooting at Dunkin Donuts.
On October 28 at 3:31AM, officers responded to the Dunkin Donuts & Baskin Robbins located at 13585 Minnieville Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a burglary. Video surveillance revealed at approximately 3:09AM, a grey SUV parked next to the store and then two masked men smashed the drive through window to gain entry into the business. While inside the store, the suspects removed a safe from an office before fleeing in the SUV. While investigating the incident, officers received a call for a shooting that just occurred at the Dunkin Donuts located at 2201 Old Bridge Rd. Upon arriving at the store, officers located an employee of the business suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Officers provided immediate first aid to the 29-year-old male victim until rescue personnel arrived at the location. The victim was transported to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The investigation into the shooting revealed the victim was working inside the business when two masked men smashed the drive through window and gained entry into the store. While inside the business, the suspects located the victim and held him at gunpoint before attempting to take money from the registers. When the suspects were unsuccessful, they demanded the victim’s property and then fired multiple rounds, striking the victim. The suspects then fled in a grey SUV. While investigating the incidents, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau determined the same suspects were involved in both incidents. The investigation continues.
Suspect Descriptions:
A light-skinned male, mid-20’s, tall, with a skinny build
Last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt, blue jeans, green boxer-briefs, and black shoes
A light-skinned male, mid-20’s, tall, with a skinny build
Last seen wearing a black mask, a dark-blue hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and dark-colored shoes