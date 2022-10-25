Drivers on Wellington Road will see detour on Wednesday

Drivers on Wellington Road in Manassas will see a detour next week.

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Norfolk-Southern Railway will replace a piece of track where Wellington Road crosses the tracks, near Jennie Dean Elementary School.

The city will put a detour in place, routing drivers around the closure on Prince William Street to Grant Avenue Downtown and then onto Route 28 west back to Wellington Road.