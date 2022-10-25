Drivers on Wellington Road will see detour on Wednesday

Drivers on Wellington Road in Manassas will see a detour next week.
On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Norfolk-Southern Railway will replace a piece of track where Wellington Road crosses the tracks, near Jennie Dean Elementary School.
The city will put a detour in place, routing drivers around the closure on Prince William Street to Grant Avenue Downtown and then onto Route 28 west back to Wellington Road.
Traffic note: on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. until Norfolk Southern has replaced a piece of track, the Wellington Road crossing will be closed. See below for the detour. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/ely3nikQsP
— Manassas VA (@CityofManassas) October 21, 2022