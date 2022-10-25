Call to Action: National Prescription Drug Takeback Day

Greetings, Prince William – If you have expired and/or unused medications sitting around your home, the National Prescription Drug Takeback Day will be held October 29, 10am-2pm at three greater Prince William locations: Haymarket Medical Center (Haymarket), UVA Prince William Medical Center (Manassas) and Sentara Lake Ridge (Lake Ridge). This is an excellent and safe way to dispose of unused meds, so they don’t fall into the wrong hands! Please visit www.dea.gov/takebackday for more information.

That faint “gobble, gobble” you’re hearing in the distance can only mean one thing: Thanksgiving is near! Both ACTSand SERVE are gearing up for their holiday programs, and your help is needed!

ACTS has already started “Share the Bounty” (formerly Operation Give Thanks/Operation Turkey) to make a holiday meal possible for their clients. The program runs through November 11, and food donations are urgently needed. Please visit

https://bit.ly/ACTSSTB to learn how you can support this important program. Volunteers age 6+ are needed November 1-22 to assist with check-in, make Share the Bounty distribution bags, and sort donations. Please email[email protected] to learn more.



SERVE is preparing for Operation Turkey which will make a holiday meal happen for their vulnerable clients in greater Prince William. Please visit https://bit.ly/SERVEOPT to learn how you can help, email [email protected] for more information. Volunteers age 16+ are needed to help sort/unload food and assemble food bags. Please visitwww.nvfs.volunteerhub.com/vv2/lp/opturkey to register, email [email protected] to learn more about volunteering.

Do you love wildlife? Animal Education and Rescue Organization (A.E.R.O.) has a variety of volunteer opportunities for volunteers age 16+ including Wildlife Transporter, Licensed Wildlife Caregiver and Licensed Wildlife Rehabber. Volunteers age 18+ are also needed to provide program support. It’s a wonderful opportunity to help sick and injured animals gain back their health so they can be returned to the wild! Please visit www.aeroanimalrescue.org/volunteer/ for more information.



If you love fundraising, BEACON wants to talk with you! They’re seeking an enthusiastic Volunteer Fundraiser age 18+ to support their third annual BEACON Walkathon being held in April 2023. Just 2-3 hours a week will help to make this a successful event and you’ll feel great as you support this fundraiser for adult literacy! Please email [email protected] to learn more about how you can help.



Help clean up Prince William! Bull Run Watershed Protectors are holding the Bull Run Watershed CleanupNovember 12, 9am-12pm. Volunteers/Groups of all ages welcome! Meet at Walgreens parking lot, 10671 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas 20109. Volunteers will clean the stream valley behind Costco, across Lomond to Ashton Road and the shops/restaurants adjacent down to Walgreens at Sudley Manor Road. If you care about the environment, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Click below to sign up or visit https://bit.ly/3yNOXBi.



Imagine being uprooted from your home country and landing in another country where you don’t speak the language or know the culture. That’s what many recent immigrants who have arrived here from Afghanistan and Ukraine are facing. The hard-working staff at Catholic Charities Newcomer Services have lots of volunteer opportunities for Interpreters(especially anyone who speaks the native languages of Afghanistan or Ukraine), Mentors for school-age children,

Administrative Support in their offices and Instructors to teach ESOL, GED preparation, and much more. You’ll feel great as you help immigrants get settled in the US and gain confidence in their new home! Please email Lea Ann at[email protected] to learn how you can help.



“Haul Out the Holly…” – the 76th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade will be held December 3 at 10am, and Lots of volunteers age 18+ are needed! Duties include staging the participants, answering spectators’ questions and keeping everyone safe so they can enjoy the parade. Volunteers are also needed for Santa Lights Manassas December 2 at 5:15pm. You’ll feel all kinds of holiday spirit as you support this “Hometown Christmas” event! Please email [email protected] for more information.



Historic Dumfries is getting ready for Halloween! “Return to the Shadows” is a nighttime walking tour of Dumfries held Fridays and Saturdays in October and is focused on telling the stories that made the town famous. “Tracking the Trickster” is held every Saturday in October and is almost sold out! If you enjoy ghosts and goblins, please email[email protected] for more information.



Project Food needs volunteers (age 18+) to assist with food pickup and delivery on Monday and Thursday afternoons. You must have a car and be willing to lift items up to 25 lbs. For more info., please email Dave Edwards at[email protected] or call 202.425.7841.



The SERVE Family Shelter needs volunteer groups of 5-7 people who can prepare a home-cooked meal for residents experiencing homelessness. They have a particular need for meals on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day – what a fantastic way to have a meaningful holiday, and this is a terrific opportunity for individuals, families or small groups! Volunteers provide, prepare and deliver nutritious meals for about 60 guests on weekends and holidays. Groups can either serve in-person or prepare and drop off the meal. Please visit www.nvfs.org/get-involved/volunteer/ to view available meals, contact Julie at [email protected] or call 571.748.2674 to learn more.



You can help feed food insecure families! SERVE has an Urgent need for Food Recovery Drivers, age 21+ to support their food assistance program. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores/restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver back to the Hunger Resource Center in Manassas. Be prepared to lift boxes weighing up to 50 pounds. Training is provided along with an agency van. Teens can ride with drivers to help. Just one day a week can make a life-long impact on a family in need! Please email [email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

