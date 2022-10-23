Roadwork in the Fredericksburg area this week

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between the interchanges for construction on the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project. Survey work.

Exit 133 On-Ramp to I-95 Northbound

Monday – Thursday, midnight – 3 a.m. The on-ramp from Route 17 northbound to I-95 northbound at Exit 133 (Route 17) will be closed. To access I-95 northbound, travelers can continue north on Route 17, and U-turn at the intersection with the VDOT Park & Ride commuter lot. The on-ramp to I-95 northbound from Route 17 southbound will remain open.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled for bridge beam placement at the new American Legion Road overpass, near mile markers 138-139 as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. Full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled for bridge beam placement at the new American Legion Road overpass, near mile markers 139-138, which is part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. Full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Overhead sign installation between these interchanges. Construction for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3) Through Travel Lanes

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure for shoulder paving in the through travel lanes. Construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Stafford County

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Tuesday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 southbound between the northern and southern intersections with Bells Hill Road. Milling and shoulder widening activities.

Tuesday – Thursday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. DETOUR. Route 1 southbound will be closed between the northern and southern intersections with Bells Hill Road on the evenings of Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26. Route 1southbound traffic will be diverted onto Bells Hill Road. Milling and shoulder widening activities. On Thursday morning, the detour will be lifted, but a single southbound lane closure will remain on Route 1 until 7 a.m.

Thursday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 southbound between the northern and southern intersections with Bells Hill Road. Milling and shoulder widening activities.

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for utility work between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road.

Route 3, Route 3 Business and Blue & Gray Parkway

Monday – Tuesday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for traffic signal work at the intersection of Route 3, Route 3 Business and Blue & Gray Parkway.

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating single lane closures between Sanford Drive and Short Street for I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing construction.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating single lane closures between Sanford Drive and Short Street for I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing construction.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pavement marking. Alternating, one-way traffic on Garrisonville Road between Joshua Road and the Fauquier County line. A flagging crew will direct drivers near the mobile work zone.

Brooke Road

Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile single lane closure between New Hope Church Road and John Roberts Lane. Pavement marking. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic as needed.

Eskimo Hill Road

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Work under the bridge. Alternating lane closures and flagging on Eskimo Hill between Montague Loop and Brooke Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Kellogg Mill Road

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Alternating lane closure for shoulder widening on Kellogg Mill Road near Mountain View Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Rock Hill Church Road

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Single lane closure near the Aquia Creek bridge to allow crews to collect soil samples ahead of a future bridge replacement project. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Massaponax Church Road and Spotsylvania Parkway. Pavement widening for private development work, under permit.

Route 2

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure for mobile operation for pavement markings on Route 2 between Route 17 and Caroline County line.

Route 3

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Intermittent, brief full traffic stops of Route 3 eastbound and westbound near Glade Drive and Andora Drive to allow utility crews to install overhead transmission wires. Each stop may last up to 5 minutes.

Orange Plank Road

Sunday – Monday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure with one-way, alternating traffic between Winewood Drive and Brock Road. Shoulder widening.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between Winewood Drive and Brock Road. Pavement marking.

River Road

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure with one-way, alternating traffic between Bragg Road and Motts Run boat landing. Pavement marking.

Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Single lane closure with one-way, alternating traffic just west of Trench Hill Lane, and east of Motts Run Reservoir. Road slope repair.