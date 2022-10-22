Three-day traffic closure on Route 1 south in Stafford starts Tuesday

A short section of Route 1 southbound in Stafford County will be closed overnight on the evenings of Tuesday, October 25, and Wednesday, October 26. Crews are working to widen the road’s shoulders.

VDOT tells Potomac Local News that Route 1 south traffic will be closed to through traffic between the northern and southern intersections with Bells Hill Road, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, ending at 5 a.m. Thursday morning, one lane of Route 1 south will close to traffic from 5-7 a.m. Thursday, October 27.

During the detour, Route 1 southbound traffic will be diverted onto Bells Hill Road at its northern intersection. Drivers will re-enter Route 1 south at its southern intersection of Bells Hill Road, near Mason Dixon Cafe.

Crews will first mill the pavement edge on Route 1 southbound. The shoulder will be widened by approximately two feet on each side.

Shoulder widening provides more recovery space for drivers if their vehicle strays from the travel lanes. The project is intended to reduce the risk of crashes and injuries resulting from vehicles running off the road.

All lanes of Route 1 northbound will remain open.