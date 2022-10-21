Garage fire displaces 4 from Montclair home

Prince William County fire and rescue units were dispatched to the 15000 block of Mimosa Trail in Montclair for a fire at a single-family home.

Just before 1 a.m., crews arrived to find a fire in the garage.

Smoke detectors altered the home’s occupants to the blaze. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, said fire and rescue Assitant Chief Matt Smolsky.

The damage was primarily contained in the garage. No injuries were reported.

A building inspector declared the home unsafe to occupy. The displaced four family members.

Meanwhile, fire crews were called to a blaze at a home in the 10200 block of Balls Ford Road near Manassas at 9:05 p.m. Thursday, October 20.

Crews arrived at the single-family house to find a fire in the basement fire. All five made it out of the house unharmed.

The home sustained extensive damage and was declared unsafe to occupy by the building official, said Smolksy. The American Red Cross assisted the victims.

The Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of both fires. However, both were determined to be accidental, added Smolksy.

