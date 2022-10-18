Call to Action: Parks has a great kid-friendly October volunteer opportunity

Greetings, Prince William – You can run, walk and move to support affordable housing! Catholics for Housing (CFH) is holding their annual 5K Run/Walk for Affordable Housing October 23, 9:30am at Occoquan Regional Park, 5400 Ox Road, Fairfax Station 22039. You can participate either in-person or virtually! All funds raised from this event will fund CFH’s housing programs. You’ll feel great as you and your friends exercise in the Fall weather while making affordable housing possible for local vulnerable residents! Please visit www.cfhva.org/2022-cfh-5k/ to register, email[email protected] to learn more.

Do you love wildlife? Animal Education and Rescue Organization (A.E.R.O.) has a variety of volunteer opportunities for volunteers age 16+ including Wildlife Transporter, Licensed Wildlife Caregiver and Licensed Wildlife Rehabber. Volunteers age 18+ are also needed to provide program support. It’s a wonderful opportunity to help sick and injured animals gain back their health so they can be returned to the wild! Please visit www.aeroanimalrescue.org/volunteer/ for more information.

If you love fundraising, BEACON wants to talk with you! They’re seeking an enthusiastic Volunteer Fundraiser age 18+ to support their third annual BEACON Walkathon being held in April 2023. Just 2-3 hours a week will help to make this a successful event and you’ll feel great as you support this fundraiser for adult literacy! Please email[email protected] to learn more about how you can help.

Imagine being uprooted from your home country and landing in another country where you don’t speak the language or know the culture. That’s what many recent immigrants who have arrived here from Afghanistan and Ukraine are facing. The hard-working staff at Catholic Charities Newcomer Services have lots of volunteer opportunities for Interpreters(especially anyone who speaks the native languages of Afghanistan or Ukraine), Mentors for school-age children, Administrative Support in their offices and Instructors to teach ESOL, GED preparation, and much more. You’ll feel great as you help immigrants get settled in the US and gain confidence in their new home! Please email Lea Ann at[email protected] to learn how you can help.

Do you have expired and/or unused medications sitting around your home? The National Prescription Drug Takeback Day will be held October 29, 10am-2pm at three greater Prince William locations: Haymarket Medical Center (Haymarket), UVA Prince William Medical Center (Manassas) and Sentara Lake Ridge (Lake Ridge). This is an excellent and safe way to dispose of unused meds, so they don’t fall into the wrong hands! Please visit www.dea.gov/takebackday for more information.

“Haul Out the Holly…” – the 76th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade will be held December 3 at 10am, and Lots of volunteers age 18+ are needed! Duties include staging the participants, answering spectators’ questions and keeping everyone safe so they can enjoy the parade. Volunteers are also needed for Santa Lights Manassas December 2 at 5:15pm. You’ll feel all kinds of holiday spirit as you support this “Hometown Christmas” event! Please email[email protected] for more information.

October is here, and Historic Dumfries is getting ready for Halloween! “Return to the Shadows” is a nighttime walking tour of Dumfries held Fridays and Saturdays in October and is focused on telling the stories that made the town famous. “Tracking the Trickster” is held every Saturday in October and is almost sold out! If you enjoy ghosts and goblins, please email [email protected] for more information.

If you care about the environment, Leopold’s Preserve wants to meet you! They’re holding their 3rd Annual Pond Cleanup October 22, 9am-12pm. It’s family friendly, so all are welcome! Volunteers will walk the edges of the pond collecting trash and debris to prevent it from running into streams and rivers. Gloves, grabbers, and trash bags will be furnished. Volunteers are strongly encouraged to wear waterproof boots/shoes – preferably that go up past the ankle. Please visit https://www.leopoldspreserve.com/events-1/volunteer-pond-cleanup-rescheduled/form to sign up.



Project Food has a number of volunteer opportunities: Their Food & Clothing Drive can be done on weekdays and/or weekends and is good for volunteers age 16+. Volunteers under 16 can help with a parent’s supervision. Items can be collected any time before Nov.12. These include canned/boxed goods, clothing (new & gently used), hygiene items, housewares and bags (paper, plastic and recycle). Volunteers will help spread the word and arrange pickup and delivery of items. Their Assembly/Packing Day will be on Nov. 12, and volunteers age 16+ are welcome; those under 16 can help with their parent’s supervision. They will be assembling and packing items to be distributed to the homebound seniors, working poor and homeless. Food Pickup & Delivery is on Monday and Thursday afternoons. Volunteers age 18+ are welcome if you have a car and are willing to lift items up to 25 lbs. For more info., please email Dave at[email protected] or call 202.425.7841. Please visit www.projectfooddmv.org to learn more.



PWC Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism has a great kid-friendly October volunteer opportunity! October 21 and October 22, 6pm-10pm each day, Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre is having a “Spirits of Brentsville Haunted History Trail” where visitors learn Brentsville’s history in spooky ways. Volunteers age 13+ are needed to help as “scarers” who will help with some of the atmospheric elements of the haunted trail performance. This program is outdoors and at night in late October, so please dress for the weather. Please email [email protected] or call 703.365.7895 for more information.

The SERVE Family Shelter needs volunteer groups of 5-7 people who can prepare a home-cooked meal for residents experiencing homelessness. They have a particular need for meals on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day – what a fantastic way to have a meaningful holiday, and this is a terrific opportunity for individuals, families or small groups! Volunteers provide, prepare and deliver nutritious meals for about 60 guests on weekends and holidays. Groups can either serve in-person or prepare and drop off the meal. Please visit www.nvfs.org/get-involved/volunteer/ to view available meals, contact Julie at [email protected] or call 571.748.2674 to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

