Police investigate shootings into two homes

Police are investigating two shootings into homes in the Woodbridge area.

On Sunday, October 16 at 5:21 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 6300 block of Oakland Court in Dale City. The investigation revealed residents of the home woke to gunfire and contacted police.

Officers found multiple rounds struck the home and an unoccupied vehicle parked in the driveway. While investigating the incident, officers determined a light-colored SUV stopped in front of the residence where multiple occupants exited and fired several rounds at the home before getting back into the SUV and fleeing the area.

Officers recovered shell casings from the roadway in front of the residence. No injuries or additional property damage were located. At this time, the incident does not appear to be random.

Meanwhile on October 16 at 10:11 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 15000 block of Maine Court in Woodbridge to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed residents of the home woke to gunfire and located damage to a wall.

Officers determined multiple rounds were fired towards the home with one round being lodged in the ceiling of a bedroom. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.