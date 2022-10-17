BREAKING: Four people shot dead in Dale City; person of interest talking to police

Updated 8:30 p.m. — Prince William County police detectives have identified an adult male as a person of interest in the shooting that occurred at a home in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court in Dale City earlier this afternoon around 4:32 p.m.

Police said the man is speaking to investigators but no charges have been placed.

The incident appears to be domestic related as the parties were known to one another, police said. The victims were preliminarily identified as two adult men and two adult women.

The victim’s identities will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified, police said.

At 4:32PM, officers were celled to the home to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the residence unsecured and conducted a welfare check.

Once inside the home, officers located four adults in different parts of the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.