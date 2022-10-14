New seniors bus to ferry riders to Manassas Park City Hall

Seniors in Manassas Park have a new way to get around town.

The city launched its Senior Day Out bus service on Wednesday, October 12. The bus will provide rides for up to 14 seniors, who will be picked up between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. and dropped off between noon and 2 p.m. every Wednesday.

The bus serves City Hall, where residents may visit the new library and conduct city business at the treasurer’s and commissioner of the revenue office, as well as voter registration.

The free rides are by appointment only. Riders must call 703-355-8872 and ask for Sue Jurgevic to schedule a ride before 5 p.m. Mondays.

The city’s Governing Body approved the new bus service. “We always strive to listen to resident inputs and recommendations, and this program is no different,” said city spokeswoman Loren Luck.

Senior’s Day Out transportation supports Manassas Park seniors who are over 55 on both the east and west side of Manassas Park, as well as Park Place, the city’s senior living facility.

This summer, a new city hall and the library opened as part of a larger downtown revitalization project. After completing a new parking garage at the Manassas Park Virginia Railway Express station, the city hopes the additional parking will help attract new businesses to the area surrounding city hall, called Park Center.

More than 17,000 people live in Manassas Park.