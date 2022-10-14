McDade unveils new Prince William schools logo, defends student protests

Prince William County Public Schools has a new brand from its CEO.

Prince William County Schools Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade displayed the new logo for Virginia’s second-largest school division.

“PWCS — Prince William County Public Schools, Launching Thriving Futures” is the new brand.

The visual elements of the new logo include a mortarboard as the centerpiece of the new design, representing the mastery of learning, a star representing “endless possibilities” for graduating seniors, while a tassel represents the government school division’s commitment to its students, said McDade.

School division staff developed the new logo, which replaces the “Providing a World-Class Education” brand, created more than 20 years ago.

McDade said the new brand would appear first on its digital properties, like its website, and later on printed materials. “We love the new logo,” said Board Chairman At-large Dr. Babur Lateef.

Meanwhile, the superintendent defended her decision to allow students at county high schools to walk out of class in protest of new guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, supported by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, that shift control of transgender issues back to parents.

Under the guidelines, Virginia public schools will no longer be allowed to provide gender-affirming counseling services to students without consulting their parents.

Parents must also consent to teachers referring to their child by a pronoun different from the gender listed on a child’s birth certificate. The VDOE continues to accept public comments on the new policies through October 26.

“Being aware, reflective, and engaged as a student, community member, and citizen reflects our school division’s commitment to graduate informed, responsible, respectable, and active participants in our great democracy,” said McDade.

McDade said the school division of more than 90,000 students worked to ensure little disruption to the school day during the walkouts.

McDade took the reigns at Prince William County Public Schools in July 2021.