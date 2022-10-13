Search for Spotsylvania man who sped off, grazing 2 cops, police said

Police are searching for a Fredericksburg man who they say ignored commands to stop his car, drove off, and grazed two officers.

On Thursday, October 13, at 12:44 a.m., police were on patrol in the area of Kilmer Lane and Jurgensen Drive in Triangle when they saw two men inside a suspicious car.

Officers were eventually able to make brief contact with the occupants. During the encounter, the driver refused to follow the officer’s commands and put the vehicle into gear.

Officers searched the area for the suspect vehicle, which was not located. The driver grazed two officers as he fled the area. The officers were not seriously injured.

Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Isaiah De-Andre Norman. 22, of the 2200 block of Rock Creek Road in Spotsylvania County.

He’s described as a black male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 18 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He’s wanted for two counts of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, DUI, eluding, and driving on a revoked license.