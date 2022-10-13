County drops Christopher Columbus for Indigenous People’s Day

Columbus Day is no more in Prince William County.

A federal holiday since 1937, the Board of County Supervisors nixed the holiday during its October 10, 2022 meeting, which celebrates the Italian explorer, the first European to land in North America.

The holiday is now known as Indigenous People’s Day to recognize Doeg and Manhoac tribes who occupied the land known today as Prince William County.

Maria Burgos, the county’s equity and inclusion officer, said many schools could identify the tribes while others may not.

“Prince William County recognizes that the county is built upon the lands that were once the home of thousands of indigenous peoples whom many of us may have forgotten,” the resolution states.

Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson objected to the change, citing various school assignments and field trips offered by the county’s government school division teaching Native Americans and area galleries, like the Manassas Museum, where children may learn about indigenous tribes.

Lawson asked Burgos if she would consider adding Columbus’ name to the resolution, and she refused.

“People who want to demonize western civilization,” said Lawson. “That’s what the intent of this resolution is, and I object.”

Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey motioned to approve the change. Lawson was the lone dissenting vote, while Coles District Supervisor Yelsli Vega abstained.

Upon his arrival to North America, Columbus showed brutal treatment toward the natives. Meanwhile, the Europeans who followed introduced new diseases to the continent, which sickened and killed many natives.