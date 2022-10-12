Woodbridge man struck, killed on I-95; Passersby stop suspect

A Woodbridge man was struck and killed on Interstate 95.

The crash occurred October 11, 2022, at 3:06 p.m. on Interstate 95 at the 169-mile marker in Fairfax County, near Springfield.

A 2011 Honda Accord was disabled and stopped on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-95. Jose Davi Hernandez-Zelayandia, 35, of Woodbridge, got out of the car to assess its issue. As he was getting back into it, a 2022 Nissan Sentra ran off the road and struck him.

The Nissan then attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by witnesses.

Hernandez-Zelayandia was transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital, succumbing to his injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, John O. Hess, 61, of Springfield, was not injured in the crash. Hess was arrested for DUI and charged with one felony count of hit and run.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team assists with the ongoing crash investigation.