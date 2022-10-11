Overnight road closures on I-95 in Fredericksburg this week

Construction of eight bridges along Interstate 95 will lead to full traffic stops on both I-95 northbound and southbound between midnight and 3 a.m. this week in the Fredericksburg area.

Drivers with destinations outside the Fredericksburg area should consider an alternate route to avoid major delays, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

In Stafford County, crews will lift and install bridge beams for the replacement American Legion Road overpass as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. This overpass is under construction at mile marker 138, which is between exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

In Spotsylvania County, bridge demolition will begin on the old Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass as construction advances on the bridge replacement and road widening project. The work zone is located on I-95 at mile marker 125, near the exit 126 (Spotsylvania) interchange.

Starting at 10 p.m. each evening, I-95 will be reduced to one lane near the work zones ahead of the intermittent full traffic stops starting tonight, October 11, through early Friday, October 14.

Between midnight and 3 a.m., crews will stop all I-95 traffic intermittently for up to 30 minutes. Congestion will be allowed to clear after each full traffic stop, said VDOT.

Crews will continue pouring the concrete bridge deck for the second I-95 northbound bridge over the Rappahannock River, which only requires single-lane closures. Crews have poured more than half of the 1,200-feet long structure as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing Project.

For real-time updates on work zones and traffic conditions, please check 511Virginia.org.

Project backgrounds

95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension

Currently, crews are building a 10-mile extension of the Express Lanes in the median of I-95 from south of exit 143 (Route 610) to the vicinity of exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford.

There are six bridges under construction as part of this project. Four of the bridges are flyover ramps that will give travelers new access points to the Express Lanes at exit 148 (Quantico), exit 140 and exit 133 (Route 17).

The extended facility is expected to open to traffic in late 2023, with project completion in spring 2024.

The public-private project is being built by Transurban and its contractor, Branch Flatiron Joint Venture.

For additional project information, please visit expresslanes.com.

I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing Project

Work is underway to build a second I-95 northbound bridge across the Rappahannock River and three additional lanes between exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg to exit 133. A fourth northbound lane is also being built between exit 133 to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

The I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project will also rebuild the last Route 17 overpass in need of replacement at the exit 133 interchange and build sidewalks along northbound Route 17 between Short Street and South Gateway Drive.

Construction on the $127 million I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project began in Fall 2020 and is expected to be completed in spring 2024.

Please visit improve95.org for additional information.

Route 17 Overpass Replacement and Widening Project

Construction on the $23.5 million bridge replacement and the widening project started in late December 2020.

Route 17 will be expanded to four travel lanes between Latitude Street and just east of the Hospital Boulevard and Germanna Point Drive intersection.

A shared-use path for pedestrians will be built along the southern side of Route 17, and a sidewalk will be built along the northern side of Route 17. Pedestrian crossing equipment and crosswalks will be added at intersection crossing locations.

The new overpass, travel lanes, sidewalk, and path will open in early 2024.

For more information, please view the online project page.