Woodbridge student yells homophobic slur, charged with hate crime, police said

On October 7, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Rippon Middle School, at 15101 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge, concluded an investigation into an assault that occurred in a classroom on September 22.

The investigation revealed during class, a male student made a homophobic slur towards the victim, another 13-year-old male student, before riping and removing the child’s facemask.

The students were separated when another student intervened, and a teacher was notified. Following the investigation and in consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the SRO sought petitions against the accused, identified as a 13-year-old male juvenile, now charged with assault & battery-hate bias, police said.

The case will be handled through juvenile court services, out of the view of the public. The teenager was sent home to his parents, police said.