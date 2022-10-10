Potomac Shores Middle School library dedicated to longtime public servant Hilda Barg

The Potomac Shores Middle School library is named for Hilda Barg, a longtime elected official from Woodbridge.

Residents and elected officials gathered at the school, 17851 Woods View Drive near Dumfries, for a dedication ceremony on October 6. About 100 poeple attended.

Barg served on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors from 1987 to 2007, where she represented residents of the Woodbridge Magisterial District. Throughout her five terms on the board, Barg focused on providing easier access to social services for needy people through her work on various commissions and committees.

Since she retired from the board, Barg served 13 years as a member of the Prince William County Department of Social Services Administrative Advisory Boards and led the 2014 transition to the current Prince William County Social Services Advisory Board, where she has served as chair for seven years, until July 2021.

A homeless shelter on Route 1 in Woodbridge is also named after the former Supervisor.

Potomac Shores Middle School opened in Fall of 2020 and has more than 1,000 students. When it opened, the new school pulled in students from eight other area middle schools, including Graham Park, Fred Lynn, Potomac, Saunders, and Rippon Middle schools.