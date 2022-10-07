The Stafford County Board of Supervisors approved a letter outlining concerns about inmate fees that could affect the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The letter, written on behalf of the regional jail’s board, was sent to the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails, which is currently engaged in a study on the effects of fees prisons charge inmates at commissaries. The study is looking into potentially reducing or eliminating those costs.

This study is required due to the adoption of Senate Bill 581 by the Virginia General Assembly. The bill was approved by the Senate in April 2022 and signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin in July 2022.

The chief concern outlined by Stafford County’s letter is that if the study recommends that local and regional jails pay for goods and services instead of inmates, it could result in a reduction in the Rappahannock Regional Jail’s $36.5 million annual budget.

Stafford County, in which the regional jail sits, contributes 38% percent, or roughly $8.3 million, of the jail’s funding.

The county estimates the regional jail could lose as much as $2.7 million from its general fund and $625,576 from its commissary purchase revenue. The potential cost of the jail purchasing goods and services instead of relying on purchases from inmates is estimated to cost the jail $801,159.

The regional jail currency receives revenue from charging inmates for items from its commissary, phone and tablet systems use, and purchases from outside food vendors.

Inmates at local and county jails are currently allowed to purchase goods and services through accounts held by the correctional facilities. Friends and family members of inmates can deposit funds into these accounts for inmates’ use.

The revised letter was the result of concerns by members of the board of supervisors that it was taking a position on the study before the results were even finalized. The letter was rewritten to make known the board’s concerns about potential budget reductions for the jail.

The study is expected to be concluded, and its finding and recommendations will be submitted to the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Safety and the Senate Committee on Rehabilitation and Social Services by December 2022.