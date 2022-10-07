21 graduate Prince William County fire academy

On Thursday, October 6, the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue held its graduation ceremony for Recruit Class 2022-1 at the Grace Life Community Church, 9560 Linton Hall Road, in Bristow.

Battalion Chief Scott Arft presided over the ceremony.

Class 2022-1 consists of Fire and Rescue Technicians who successfully completed 32 weeks of rigorous academic and physical training at the Department’s Public Safety Training Center in Nokesville.

Each student performed more than 1,500 hours of training. The training consisted of an initial week of Orientation/Study Skills. The recruits focused on their Health, Nutrition, and Functional Fitness during the recruit school.

Additionally, there were 11 weeks of Emergency Medical Training, 13 weeks of Fire Training, and 8 weeks of Specialized Training. Prince William County pays starting firefighters $52,749 per year.

Congratulations to the following graduates: