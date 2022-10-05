Public drunkard escapes police arrest

Police are looking for a public drunkard who they said escaped their grasp.

On Tuesday, October 4, at 8:02 p.m., officers were called to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge to investigate suspected illegal drug use. A man detained by apartment security personnel for suspected illegal drug use turned out to be the suspect, police said.

During the investigation, police determined the accused was also currently wanted for a non-violent failure to appear offense on a previous drug violation. Officers took the accused into custody without incident.

While walking the accused to the police vehicle, officers lost their grasp, and the suspect was able to flee the area on foot. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the accused, who was not located. No officers were injured during the encounter.

Isaiah Dimtri Hall, 25, of the 1500 block of Monroe Drive in Woodbridge, is Described as a black male, 5 feet 5 inches, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted for an escape without force and petit larceny.

A Prince William County judge found Hall guilty in absentia of intoxication in public on March 3, 2021.