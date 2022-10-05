Penny’s Used Auto Parts — one of the area’s first black-owned businesses — seeks help to rise from ashes

Penny’s Used Auto Parts has started a GoFundMe to raise funds for its recovery after a devastating fire.

The Archie Family, the owners, and operators of Penny’s, are asking for 100,000 to help rebuild the business. The fundraiser has received $650 in the four days since it has been online.

Penny’s was founded in 1956 by Henry and Anne Archie as the first used car parts junkyard in Woodbridge. Penny was Henry Archie’s nickname, which became the business’s name.

Penny’s was built on the land owned by the family since the 1900s and is one of the first black-owned businesses in the area. The business was passed on to the founder’s son Richard who works alongside his daughter Shannon and two other members of the Archie family.

“We’ve made auto parts affordable for our community and made it possible for people with older cars to keep their cars on the road because a lot of yards cater to the newer vehicles,” says Shannon Archie.

Penny’s has also historically donated cars to single mothers and low-income families and money to local charities like boys’ and girls’ clubs, baseball, football, and soccer teams.

A report of fire at the used auto parts store located at 13059 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge was reported at 12:17 a.m. on September 28. The Prince William County Fire Department fought the blaze but was unable to save the building, which is a total loss.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office. Donations can be made to the Archie Family’s GoFundMe page.