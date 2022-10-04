Wells Fargo bank near Manassas robbed

At 4:34 p.m., an alarm beckoned officers to the bank. While there, they determined the bank was being robbed and observed a possible suspect, later identified as the accused, exit the front door and run towards the Prince William Parkway.

Officers, including a police K-9, chased the suspect, who was seen pulling on several door handles of vehicles stopped at the traffic signal at the nearby intersection with Ridgefield Rd. The police K-9 and handler were able to detain the accused in the roadway.

The investigation revealed the accused entered the bank and approached a teller, where he passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a bomb. The accused took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the bank and encountering police in the parking lot. The note and money were subsequently recovered. The accused was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries from the apprehension involving the police K-9.

Peter Mullins, 41, of 13205 Haddock Road in Dale City, is charged with robbery and threats to bomb.