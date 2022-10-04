Sidewalk replaces ‘goat path’ at Dale City Farmers Market

(PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY GOVERNMENT) — A small gathering, including Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair At-Large Ann Wheeler and Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry, Prince William County staff, and the public, met recently for a ribbon cutting at a new sidewalk along Gemini Way.

According to Prince William County Department of Transportation Director Rick Canizales, a new sidewalk running along Gemini Way, which cuts the corner between Minnieville Road and Dale Boulevard, replaced a “goat path” worn into the grass from people walking along the side of the road.

“The $1.2-million sidewalk project represents a small part of Prince William County’s $1-billion, five-year Capital Improvement Program budget, but the sidewalk project, and projects like it, serve the public every bit as much as some of the bigger county projects,” Wheeler said. “We have many large, complex projects that tend to receive the most attention, but at any given time, standalone pedestrian and bicycle projects, such as the Gemini Way Sidewalk Project, account for 10% of all active projects. Sidewalks are one of the most important investments we as a community can make. This is a beautiful project.”

The new sidewalk sits across from the Dale City Commuter Lot, which serves four major OmniRide commuter bus routes during the week and hosts the Dale City Farmers Market on the weekend. “It’s the little things that mean the most,” Angry said. “This may just be a short sidewalk. It means the most when we keep talking about pedestrian safety and sidewalk improvements and we keep talking about infrastructure to provide walkability. This is a big deal even though it may be one of our smaller projects. There was a very clear need for a sidewalk to ensure pedestrian accessibility, connectivity, and safety for residents.”

According to Angry, the county received 80% of the funding for the project through the federal Transportation Alternatives grant program. The Neabsco District Office provided the remaining funding to secure the grant and bring federal money to the district.